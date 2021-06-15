GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.79. GSI Technology shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 97,668 shares trading hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GSI Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $138.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.69 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 77.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 44.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSI Technology during the first quarter worth about $69,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSI Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSIT)

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers static random access memory (SRAM) products, such as SyncBurst for microprocessor cache and other applications; No Bus Turnaround SRAMs to address the needs of networking and telecom applications; SigmaQuad and SigmaDDR products for density and random transaction rate requirements of networking and telecom applications; and radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant SRAMs for aerospace and military applications, such as networking satellites and missiles.

