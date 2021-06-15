Guider (GDR) Trading Up 25% Over Last 7 Days

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 15th. Guider has a market capitalization of $13,133.51 and $18.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guider coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Guider has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00060541 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00021958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.60 or 0.00765215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00083579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,100.75 or 0.07738848 BTC.

Guider Profile

GDR is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Buying and Selling Guider

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.