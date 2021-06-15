Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $732 million-738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.41 million.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,472. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $91.76 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.64.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Guidewire Software’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

GWRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reissued a hold rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guidewire Software from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.00.

In related news, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total value of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,867.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $335,244.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $695,775.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,677 shares of company stock valued at $1,089,939 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

