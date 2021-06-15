Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Short Interest Update

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the May 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Gulf Keystone Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Gulf Keystone Petroleum alerts:

OTCMKTS GUKYF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.82. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,897. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.48.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 283 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Keystone Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.