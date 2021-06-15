GWG (NASDAQ:GWGH) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.81

GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWGH) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.81 and traded as low as $6.25. GWG shares last traded at $6.36, with a volume of 20,022 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $210.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWGH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of GWG by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in GWG during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GWG by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in GWG by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 23,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in GWG by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 48,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

GWG Holdings, Inc, a financial services company, provides various liquidity products and services for the owners of illiquid alternative assets. It operates through two segments, Secondary Life Insurance and Investment in Beneficient. The company offers liquidity to owners of life insurance products; and owns a portfolio of life insurance policies.

