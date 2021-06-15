GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) Stock Price Down 0.3%

GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)’s share price dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.66 and last traded at $9.66. Approximately 2,585 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 9,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.69.

About GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

