GXChain (GXC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $13.71 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $50.45 million and approximately $13.71 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for $0.72 or 0.00001797 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000179 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000152 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000554 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001613 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,319,996 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

