GYEN (GYEN) Market Cap Reaches $20.24 Million

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. One GYEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a market capitalization of $20.24 million and $1.26 million worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GYEN has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002492 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00059666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00150147 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.55 or 0.00180750 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 30.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $391.80 or 0.00976197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,146.32 or 1.00026199 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,321,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

GYEN Coin Trading

