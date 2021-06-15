Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 468,248 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.