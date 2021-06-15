Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.96. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 468,248 shares changing hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $89.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.29.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Hallador Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,144,258 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 122,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,626 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 35,201 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 955.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 324,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.24% of the company’s stock.
About Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.
