Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.50

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $39.50, with a volume of 2811 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.32.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Halma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Halma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

