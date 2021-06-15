Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 407.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.81. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 52.77% and a net margin of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HLNE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,384,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after acquiring an additional 83,747 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth about $4,262,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $90.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hamilton Lane has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $97.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.79%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

