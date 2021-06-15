Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 44.50 ($0.58). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 44.25 ($0.58), with a volume of 12,069,360 shares.

HMSO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.35) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.64. The company has a market cap of £1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

