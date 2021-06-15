Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 59.99 ($0.78). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 59.50 ($0.78), with a volume of 48,332 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £81.85 million and a P/E ratio of 18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 26.90 and a current ratio of 26.90.

Hansard Global Company Profile (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

