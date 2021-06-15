Harbour Investments Inc. Invests $1.45 Million in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 828,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,838,000 after acquiring an additional 36,844 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 91,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 149,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FHLC traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,682. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.33. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $63.26.

