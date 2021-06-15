Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,824.86 ($23.84).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Barclays increased their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 2,030 ($26.52) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Numis Securities downgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an “add” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,994 ($26.05) to GBX 2,019 ($26.38) in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of LON HL opened at GBX 1,640.50 ($21.43) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,676.44. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,323 ($17.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,923 ($25.12).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

