Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 5,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 489,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.
The stock has a market cap of $810.74 million, a PE ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50.
In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.
