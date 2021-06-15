Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)’s stock price rose 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.25 and last traded at $8.20. Approximately 5,265 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 489,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.91.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

The stock has a market cap of $810.74 million, a PE ratio of -52.73, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,894,000 after purchasing an additional 926,642 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 9,692,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,631,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 143,974 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

