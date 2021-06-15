Hathor Trading 22.4% Higher Over Last Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 15th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $84.49 million and approximately $1.38 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hathor has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Hathor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00001170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00149953 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00181838 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00988932 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,956.26 or 1.00052311 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.