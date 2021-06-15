Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 115,181 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 802,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,181 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $61,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,174,000 after buying an additional 3,221,509 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $75.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $190.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

