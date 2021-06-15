Haverford Trust Co. Buys 126,902 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 548.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,049 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

IBM opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.65. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

