Haverford Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Haverford Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $65,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,041.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 178,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,014,000 after acquiring an additional 162,612 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wolfe Research raised United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $201.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.59 and a 12-month high of $219.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.68.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.