Haverford Trust Co. Has $107.75 Million Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises approximately 1.4% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.07% of Medtronic worth $107,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Medtronic by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

MDT opened at $124.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.99. The firm has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

