Haverford Trust Co. Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 181,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $29,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $194.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.98. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.88. The company has a market capitalization of $113.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

