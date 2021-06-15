Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 23,064 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,064 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 1.9% of Haverford Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.30% of Dollar General worth $145,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,501,000 after purchasing an additional 914,802 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 24.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,640,000 after acquiring an additional 316,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG opened at $209.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.42.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.