Haverford Trust Co. Purchases 58,675 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 240,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 58,675 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.15% of Skyworks Solutions worth $44,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,337,577,000 after buying an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $84,675,000 after buying an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $64,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $173.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.83 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Raymond James raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.