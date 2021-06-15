Haverford Trust Co. Sells 598 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Haverford Trust Co. lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. owned about 0.07% of Automatic Data Processing worth $55,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after purchasing an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,082,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 351,860 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,182,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,943,000 after purchasing an additional 109,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,248,838,000 after purchasing an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $199.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

