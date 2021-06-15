HC Wainwright Cuts Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Price Target to $4.00

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 191.97% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

COCP stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $3.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.25. The company has a market cap of $133.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.23.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.68%. Analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.