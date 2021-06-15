Head-To-Head Analysis: Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) versus ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI)

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ShotSpotter and Autodesk’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ShotSpotter $45.73 million 9.96 $1.23 million $0.16 243.69 Autodesk $3.79 billion 16.06 $1.21 billion $2.63 105.23

Autodesk has higher revenue and earnings than ShotSpotter. Autodesk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ShotSpotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ShotSpotter and Autodesk’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ShotSpotter 2.57% 6.56% 3.43% Autodesk 33.31% 104.82% 8.90%

Volatility and Risk

ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autodesk has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Autodesk shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Autodesk shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ShotSpotter and Autodesk, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ShotSpotter 0 1 4 0 2.80 Autodesk 2 4 12 0 2.56

ShotSpotter currently has a consensus price target of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Autodesk has a consensus price target of $311.85, suggesting a potential upside of 12.70%. Given ShotSpotter’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than Autodesk.

Summary

Autodesk beats ShotSpotter on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc. provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries. It also provides Inventor tools for 3D mechanical design, simulation, analysis, tooling, visualization, and documentation; Vault, a data management software to manage data in one central location, accelerate design processes, and streamline internal/external collaboration; Maya and 3ds Max software products that offer 3D modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing solutions; and Shotgun, a cloud-based software for review and production tracking in the media and entertainment industry. In addition, the company offers PlanGrid, a cloud-based field collaboration software, which provides general contractors, subcontractors, owners, and architects access to construction information in real-time; Revit software for building information modeling; and BuildingConnected, a bid-management solution. Autodesk, Inc. sells its products and services to customers directly, as well as through a network of resellers and distributors. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

