Head-To-Head Analysis: Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) versus QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 7.34% 15.66% 8.37% QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A

90.9% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novanta and QuantumScape’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $590.62 million 8.08 $44.52 million $1.95 69.12 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$1.10 billion ($0.39) -68.41

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novanta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Novanta and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 1 0 0 2.00 QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20

Novanta currently has a consensus price target of $109.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.13%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $55.25, suggesting a potential upside of 107.08%. Given QuantumScape’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than Novanta.

Summary

Novanta beats QuantumScape on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder, and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, Celera Motion, MicroE, Zettlex, Applimotion, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

