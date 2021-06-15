Head to Head Comparison: Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) and Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Santa Cruz County Bank and Security Federal, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Security Federal 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 35.7% of Security Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Security Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Santa Cruz County Bank 32.00% N/A N/A Security Federal 18.90% 8.38% 0.80%

Volatility and Risk

Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Security Federal has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Security Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Santa Cruz County Bank and Security Federal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.41 $17.55 million N/A N/A Security Federal $48.52 million 2.28 $7.05 million N/A N/A

Santa Cruz County Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Security Federal.

Summary

Santa Cruz County Bank beats Security Federal on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses in Santa Cruz County, California. Its primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also offers lending products, including commercial, multi-family, agricultural, municipal, installment, business term, and SBA and USDA government guaranteed loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and credit cards. In addition, it provides merchant, mobile banking, and remote deposit capture services, as well as bill payment and cash management services. The company operates through five full service banking offices in Aptos, Capitola, Santa Cruz, Scotts Valley, and Watsonville; and two free standing ATM and night depositories in Santa Cruz and Aptos. Santa Cruz County Bank was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

About Security Federal

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, various money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates, negotiated rate jumbo certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also originates commercial real estate loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans, as well as mortgage loans to buy or refinance one-to-four family residential real estate; and construction loans on single-family residences, multi-family dwellings and projects, and commercial real estate. In addition, it provides loans for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions and commercial projects. Further, the company offers trust, financial planning, and financial management services; and operates an insurance agency that offers auto, business, life, health, and home insurance products, as well as provides insurance premium financing services. Additionally, it invests in various types of liquid assets, including U.S. Treasury obligations and securities of various federal agencies, certificates of deposit at insured institutions, mutual funds, bankers' acceptances and federal funds, as well as commercial paper and corporate debt securities. As of February 8, 2021, the company operated 17 full-service branch offices in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener, and West Columbia, South Carolina; and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. Security Federal Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Aiken, South Carolina.

