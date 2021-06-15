Head to Head Contrast: Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) vs. SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance 7.63% 6.50% 1.36% SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79%

This table compares Protective Insurance and SiriusPoint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $468.75 million 0.70 $4.46 million N/A N/A SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.92 $143.52 million N/A N/A

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.7% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Protective Insurance and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Protective Insurance on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Protective Insurance

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting of property and casualty insurance products. It offers commercial automobile insurance products, such as commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine insurance products consisting of cargo insurance, as well as workers' compensation insurance for the commercial automobile industry. The company also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise the development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. Protective Insurance Corporation serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. It primarily operates in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and Bermuda. The company was formerly known as Baldwin & Lyons, Inc. and changed its name to Protective Insurance Corporation in August 2018. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

