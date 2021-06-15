Head-To-Head Contrast: QuantumScape (QS) versus Its Competitors

QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare QuantumScape to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares QuantumScape and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuantumScape N/A N/A N/A QuantumScape Competitors -7.37% -16.64% -4.17%

This table compares QuantumScape and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QuantumScape N/A -$1.10 billion -69.51 QuantumScape Competitors $662.85 million $10.25 million 1.64

QuantumScape’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than QuantumScape. QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QuantumScape and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuantumScape 1 2 2 0 2.20 QuantumScape Competitors 59 478 694 11 2.53

QuantumScape presently has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 103.80%. As a group, “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 4.30%. Given QuantumScape’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe QuantumScape is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.1% of QuantumScape shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

QuantumScape peers beat QuantumScape on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

