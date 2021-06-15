Head-To-Head Contrast: The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) and Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78 Qurate Retail 0 3 2 0 2.40

The Honest presently has a consensus target price of $18.81, suggesting a potential upside of 2.30%. Qurate Retail has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential downside of 17.04%. Given The Honest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Honest is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Honest N/A N/A N/A Qurate Retail 9.80% 32.63% 8.02%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.0% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Qurate Retail shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Honest $300.52 million 5.52 -$14.47 million N/A N/A Qurate Retail $14.18 billion 0.39 $1.20 billion $2.99 4.54

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than The Honest.

Summary

Qurate Retail beats The Honest on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

