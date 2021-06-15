Head to Head Review: Accolade (ACCD) versus Its Peers

Accolade (NASDAQ: ACCD) is one of 205 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Accolade to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Accolade alerts:

This table compares Accolade and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million -$50.65 million -32.24 Accolade Competitors $2.85 billion $333.60 million -191.55

Accolade’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Accolade and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 1 11 0 2.92 Accolade Competitors 1141 5867 10818 314 2.57

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $54.92, indicating a potential upside of 3.25%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Accolade’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Accolade has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -29.73% -27.59% -14.61% Accolade Competitors -146.39% -11.53% 1.15%

Summary

Accolade competitors beat Accolade on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.