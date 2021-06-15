HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $162.56 million-168.16 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $160.75 million.

HeadHunter Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. 6,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. HeadHunter Group has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.70.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 88.24% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HeadHunter Group will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.12%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HHR shares. Renaissance Capital cut HeadHunter Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HeadHunter Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. HeadHunter Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.08.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.