HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.450-1.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $755 million-765 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $755.51 million.

NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.86. The stock had a trading volume of 2,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,398. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 1,283.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.36. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 0.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.55.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,315,080 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

