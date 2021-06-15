HeartBout Price Up 21.4% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 15th. Over the last week, HeartBout has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $171,450.63 and approximately $27.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

Buying and Selling HeartBout

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

