HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches Market Cap of $441.16 Million

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Over the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $441.16 million and $109,771.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007044 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003358 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00034519 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000962 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00042690 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

