Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.36

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.36 and last traded at $45.91, with a volume of 87049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.92.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSII. Barrington Research increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $895.20 million, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a positive return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, insider Kamau Coar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $319,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,434.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSII. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $388,000. Boston Partners increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 152,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,138,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,219,000 after buying an additional 250,438 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

