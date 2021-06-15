Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,215,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.87% of Helios Technologies worth $161,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Helios Technologies alerts:

Helios Technologies stock opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11 and a beta of 1.16.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Helios Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helios Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.