HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLLGY. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLLGY remained flat at $$35.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.12. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $19.30 and a 12-month high of $36.45.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

