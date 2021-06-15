Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Shares Up 2.6%

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)’s stock price shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.99 and last traded at $33.97. 1,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,185,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,117.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HP. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,193.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile (NYSE:HP)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

