Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in May

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

HENOY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.48. The stock had a trading volume of 8,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.93. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $22.18 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.5442 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

