HeroNode Trading Down 16% This Week (HER)

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One HeroNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HeroNode has a total market cap of $530,416.20 and approximately $6.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HeroNode has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HeroNode Coin Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

