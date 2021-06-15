Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.820-1.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.380-0.440 EPS.

HPE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.66. 128,466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,950,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.21.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $160,948.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,162.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $244,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,967.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 683,675 shares of company stock valued at $11,110,631. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

