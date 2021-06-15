Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.21.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 683,675 shares of company stock worth $11,110,631. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 20,888 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 81.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

