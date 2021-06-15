HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at CIBC

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at CIBC from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HEXO. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.27.

HEXO opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. HEXO has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $11.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $909.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 190.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEXO. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in HEXO by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

