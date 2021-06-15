HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) PT Lowered to C$7.00

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC raised shares of HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. HEXO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.01.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 37,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,793,804. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $872.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.09. HEXO has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HEXO will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $4,451,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HEXO by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,158,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $1,182,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in HEXO by 734.6% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 178,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 156,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in HEXO in the 1st quarter worth $1,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

