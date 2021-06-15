Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.
Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $93.00.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.
Read More: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.