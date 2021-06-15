Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.500-9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.650. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded down $4.48 on Tuesday, hitting $78.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,208. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $18.86 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company had revenue of $506.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hibbett Sports stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.25% of Hibbett Sports worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

