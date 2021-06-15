Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hill International, Inc. (NYSE:HIL)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.58. Hill International shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 141,924 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.42 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul J. Evans bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIL. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hill International during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hill International by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hill International by 826.7% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 714,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 637,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its stake in Hill International by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,452,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 671,037 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hill International Company Profile (NYSE:HIL)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

