Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) Short Interest Update

Histogen Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a decrease of 28.8% from the May 13th total of 635,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 62,716 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Histogen during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 569.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 135,865 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Histogen by 1,231.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 858,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 794,242 shares during the period. 4.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Histogen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th.

Histogen stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,209. Histogen has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Histogen had a negative net margin of 1,401.79% and a negative return on equity of 129.60%.

Histogen Company Profile

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing therapeutics based upon the products of fibroblast cells grown under simulated embryonic conditions. It offers HST-001, a hair stimulating complex that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of androgenic alopecia (hair loss); HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

